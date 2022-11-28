Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,263,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.28% of General Dynamics worth $1,385,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

