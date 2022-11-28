Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.02 Billion Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,644,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,304 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.77% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,015,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.47. 54,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,793. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

