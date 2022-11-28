Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.21 Billion Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,494,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,076,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,211,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

Medtronic stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,350. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $101.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.