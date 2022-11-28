Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 60,514 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,514 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.32% of Chubb worth $1,086,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Chubb by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Chubb by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Chubb by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.73.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

