Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 256.5% in November

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 256.5% from the October 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wesfarmers Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS WFAFY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.72. 7,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,326. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.51.

Wesfarmers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a $0.307 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.56%. This is a positive change from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its 168 Officeworks stores.

