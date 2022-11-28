Westchester Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HD traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,870. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $329.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

