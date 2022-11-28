Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up about 0.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after acquiring an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,085,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,726,000 after purchasing an additional 215,014 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 27,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.