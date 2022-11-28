WEX (NYSE:WEX) versus Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Critical Comparison

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WEX and Phreesia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $1.85 billion 3.80 $140,000.00 $2.21 72.92 Phreesia $213.23 million 6.06 -$118.16 million ($3.49) -7.05

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 4.53% 27.73% 4.36% Phreesia -73.73% -45.05% -37.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares WEX and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.5% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Phreesia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WEX and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 4 7 0 2.64 Phreesia 0 4 10 0 2.71

WEX currently has a consensus target price of $190.42, suggesting a potential upside of 18.16%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $35.47, suggesting a potential upside of 44.17%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than WEX.

Volatility and Risk

WEX has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WEX beats Phreesia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. This segment markets its products through health plans, third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll companies benefits consultants, software providers, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, which are self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks that are on-site kiosks. Its Phreesia Platform also provides a registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, and cost estimation tools; access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; and life sciences solution to deliver targeted and clinically relevant marketing content to patients. In addition, the company's Phreesia Platform offers clinical support solution, which collects clinical intake and patient reported outcome (PRO) data for approximately 25 specialties, as well as enables healthcare services clients to communicate with their patients through surveys, announcements, text and email messaging, and health campaigns; and COVID-19 support modules for managing COVID-19 vaccine delivery and identify vaccine-hesitant patients, screening for self-reported COVID-19 risk factors, enabling contactless check-in during in-person visits, and collecting intake information during telehealth visits. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

