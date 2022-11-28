Wharton Business Group LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 398,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,832,273. The company has a market capitalization of $297.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.