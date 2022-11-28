Wharton Business Group LLC Has $685,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 27,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 71.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $47.12. 312,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,513,910. The company has a market capitalization of $179.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.