Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases 29,895 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 146,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $38.83. 363,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,325,260. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

