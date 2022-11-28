Wharton Business Group LLC Purchases 3,240 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,058 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.42.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $331.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,219. The stock has a market cap of $154.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $694.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

