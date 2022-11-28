Wharton Business Group LLC Takes $4.30 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 101.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 480.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 36,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $692,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.70. 10,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,192. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.25 and a 200-day moving average of $171.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.