WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $694,072.41

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $40.93 million and approximately $694,072.41 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00444279 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00032550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023999 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001695 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00018083 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001200 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.