Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,255 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $3.04 on Monday, hitting $180.66. 288,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,817,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.