Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 387 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.5% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.56.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,295. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

