Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 533 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.89. 6,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,568. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

