Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $661,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.71.

NSC traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,104. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.58 and its 200-day moving average is $235.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

