Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.31. 395,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,838,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a market capitalization of $160.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

