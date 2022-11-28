Whitener Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.5% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in PepsiCo by 23.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after buying an additional 42,628 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 19.9% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

PEP traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

