Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,509,994. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average is $103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Profile

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

