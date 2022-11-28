Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 230,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 29,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,114,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,063,000 after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $35.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,237. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

