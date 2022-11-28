Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,970 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $157,485,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.77. 890,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,096. The company has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a PE ratio of 280.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.04 and a 52-week high of $299.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

