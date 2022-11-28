Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Down to $122.42

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $122.42, but opened at $117.65. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $118.75, with a volume of 4,346 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average is $131.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after acquiring an additional 630,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 294,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $19,117,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

