Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 962 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $524.98. 28,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,602. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $474.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.84. The stock has a market cap of $212.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

