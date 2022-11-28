Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Pfizer by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,509,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. The company has a market cap of $277.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

