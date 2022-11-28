Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 93,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,324,721. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.