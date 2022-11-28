Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 121,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 13,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.70. The company had a trading volume of 123,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,870. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $330.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

