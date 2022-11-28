Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.54. 32,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

