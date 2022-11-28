Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $60.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 7.5% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after buying an additional 147,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after buying an additional 95,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.02. The stock had a trading volume of 52,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,679. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.75. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

