Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Silvergate Capital worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 14.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of SI stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.71. 89,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,902. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $845.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silvergate Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.64.

Silvergate Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

