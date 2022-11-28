Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,480,000 after buying an additional 208,931 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 697,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after buying an additional 272,622 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 78,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 93,029 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. 93,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,805. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

