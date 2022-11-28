WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $439.39 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $439.39 million and approximately $3.94 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.26 or 0.01827434 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00012354 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00031214 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00039566 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.48 or 0.01723902 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001399 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04390755 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

