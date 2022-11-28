WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $439.39 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $439.39 million and approximately $3.94 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.26 or 0.01827434 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00012354 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00031214 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00039566 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000533 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.48 or 0.01723902 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001399 BTC.
About WOW-token
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.