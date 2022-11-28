Wrapped Everscale Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.94 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $65.94 million and $88,876.42 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,069,260,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,712,506,194 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,069,226,160 with 1,712,471,843 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03899379 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $76,620.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

