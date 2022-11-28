XRUN Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $342.55 million and $1.22 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XRUN has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

