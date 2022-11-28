XRUN Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $341.77 million and approximately $992,288.99 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.50 or 0.07549353 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.79 or 0.00485978 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.18 or 0.29559461 BTC.

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

