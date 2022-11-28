Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LLY traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $367.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $369.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.03 and a 200-day moving average of $322.54.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total value of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.