Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,352 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Down 0.3 %

AIG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 77,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

