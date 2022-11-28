Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Announces Dividend

MA stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $346.70. 32,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,820. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $333.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

