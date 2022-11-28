Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,183. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $271.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

