Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,529 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,478 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $167,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $323.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,226 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.