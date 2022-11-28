Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $49.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $49,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.99 and a 200 day moving average of $232.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.91.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

