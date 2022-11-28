Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,315 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in General Electric by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.48. The stock had a trading volume of 43,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,818. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.