Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,215 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after buying an additional 592,864 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Yum China by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,090.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum China Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 129,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.67. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.