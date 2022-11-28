Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Zhongsheng Group Price Performance
ZSHGY remained flat at $48.38 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624. Zhongsheng Group has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
