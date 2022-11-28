Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zhongsheng Group Price Performance

ZSHGY remained flat at $48.38 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624. Zhongsheng Group has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $85.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00.

Get Zhongsheng Group alerts:

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.