Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 15,900 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.08% of Linde worth $118,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after buying an additional 1,368,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.1% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,443,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,597,000 after buying an additional 1,171,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

NYSE LIN traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $341.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,811. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.46.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

