Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 73,390 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,390 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $179,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.34. 62,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,581,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

