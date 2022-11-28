Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 99,524 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,671 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.22% of eBay worth $49,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in eBay by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in eBay by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,915 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.49. 120,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,563,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59.

eBay Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.