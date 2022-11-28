Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $47,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $174.95. 95,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996,018. The firm has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $199.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

