Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,899 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $55,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.20. 303,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,566,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

